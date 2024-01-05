State leaders highlight new tenant protections in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Renters’ rights in Minnesota just got a massive overhaul. State leaders gathered on Thursday to highlight new protections for tenants in the state.

“We’ve all witnessed too many friends and relatives get evicted for missing rent payments and then struggle to obtain future housing because of their record and it becomes a vicious cycle,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and others highlighted new provisions for renters’ rights on Thursday, explaining the impact several pieces of legislation will have.

“Ultimately the Governor and I strongly believe that home should not be a place of fear. Home should feel safe, affordable, and stable.”

Many who spoke at the meeting had close, personal connections to the issue, like Senator Clare Omou Verbeten

“Knowing that evictions are hitting black women and black mothers in this state especially hard, was really important for me,” said Omou Verbeten, who was one of the Senate authors of the legislation.

The new regulations require a 14-day notice before eviction, advance notice before a landlord enters a residence, and expungement for tenants who won a case against their landlord.

“I just feel immense relief, that we’ve rated that wrong. And that has a real impact in people’s lives. That is your ability to access housing.”

Omou Verbeten worked closely with Michael Dahl, public policy director for a group called HOME line, which provides hotline services for tenants who are struggling.

“That hotline gives us stories to tell us what we need to work for as far as changes in the state legislature.”

In Dahl’s opinion, the law will have real effects on real people.

“You’re simply saying that that renters and homeowners deserve some of the same protections is one good thing one way good way to look at this.”

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.