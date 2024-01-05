Scattered Snow Tonight - Saturday

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: Scattered light snow showers develop and continue through Friday night before exiting east by early Saturday afternoon. Within the immediate Red River Valley, a trace to 1″ of snow is expected, with a bit more accumulation to the east. Places like Baudette through Bemidji will see a better chance at 2-4″ of snowfall by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures fall Saturday afternoon once the snow exits east, and a northwest wind increases.

SUNDAY: A colder start to Sunday with single digit lows before warming up into the teens. A few flakes will be possible for some in the Devils Lake Basin. Otherwise a cloudy day.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: A few flakes are possible across the southern part of the region through Monday morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with daytime highs in the teens and low 20s. Similar temperatures are to be expected for Tuesday. Wednesday is the “transition day” with a chance of some snow accumulation and temperatures back into the teens and quickly dropping by Thursday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: More classic January weather returns next week! A cold air outbreak arriving by Thursday. Because this will be the START of our cold plunge, we have called a First Alert Weather Day. It will not be the only cold day, nor will it be the coldest. Low temperatures will be closer to zero or below, threatening the record streak of above 0 temperatures so far this season in Fargo!

FRIDAY- SUNDAY: This cold snap isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it will be a big change from what we have seen so far this season and after a record-warm December. Highs will likely only top the low single digits with lows below zero. Bitter, dangerous wind chills are becoming increasingly likely through this period as well with persistent breezy conditions! The coldest wind chills for some could drop as low as -30 to -40 throughout this cold snap!

There are several chances for snow through the extended forecast. We are looking at a few flakes on Monday. Wednesday-Thursday looks to be our next chance of snowfall, but it could just as well track just to our south. Another chance arrives by the weekend. We will keep an eye on these chances!

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Chance AM light snow. Breezy. Temps falling in afternoon. Morning: 25 Afternoon: 21

Sunday: Colder morning. Mostly cloudy. Low: 8 High: 17

Monday: Few flakes. Breezy and partly cloudy. Low: 11 High: 21

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low: 8 High: 20

Wednesday: Overcast with chance of snow. Low: 12 High: 23

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday: Much colder! Blustery with frigid wind chills. Low: -3 High: 5

