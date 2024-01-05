Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Scattered Snow Tonight - Saturday

Cold Air Outbreak Next Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: Scattered light snow showers develop and continue through Friday night before exiting east by early Saturday afternoon. Within the immediate Red River Valley, a trace to 1″ of snow is expected, with a bit more accumulation to the east. Places like Baudette through Bemidji will see a better chance at 2-4″ of snowfall by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures fall Saturday afternoon once the snow exits east, and a northwest wind increases.

SUNDAY: A colder start to Sunday with single digit lows before warming up into the teens. A few flakes will be possible for some in the Devils Lake Basin. Otherwise a cloudy day.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: A few flakes are possible across the southern part of the region through Monday morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with daytime highs in the teens and low 20s. Similar temperatures are to be expected for Tuesday. Wednesday is the “transition day” with a chance of some snow accumulation and temperatures back into the teens and quickly dropping by Thursday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: More classic January weather returns next week! A cold air outbreak arriving by Thursday. Because this will be the START of our cold plunge, we have called a First Alert Weather Day. It will not be the only cold day, nor will it be the coldest. Low temperatures will be closer to zero or below, threatening the record streak of above 0 temperatures so far this season in Fargo!

FRIDAY- SUNDAY: This cold snap isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it will be a big change from what we have seen so far this season and after a record-warm December. Highs will likely only top the low single digits with lows below zero. Bitter, dangerous wind chills are becoming increasingly likely through this period as well with persistent breezy conditions! The coldest wind chills for some could drop as low as -30 to -40 throughout this cold snap!

There are several chances for snow through the extended forecast. We are looking at a few flakes on Monday. Wednesday-Thursday looks to be our next chance of snowfall, but it could just as well track just to our south. Another chance arrives by the weekend. We will keep an eye on these chances!

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Chance AM light snow. Breezy. Temps falling in afternoon. Morning: 25 Afternoon: 21

Sunday: Colder morning. Mostly cloudy. Low: 8 High: 17

Monday: Few flakes. Breezy and partly cloudy. Low: 11 High: 21

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low: 8 High: 20

Wednesday: Overcast with chance of snow. Low: 12 High: 23

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday: Much colder! Blustery with frigid wind chills. Low: -3 High: 5

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD post
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man
FILE: Police lights
Neglect charges filed after 5 children are left home alone
Child stock graphic
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
West Fargo Police Department conducts high-risk search warrant

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather January 5
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather - January 5
First Alert StormTeam Weather
Freezing Drizzle Transitions to Scattered PM Snow
Valley News Live at Noon (Fargo CW)
Noon Weather January 5