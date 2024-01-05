Planning Commission denies permit allowing 5 NDSU students to continue renting south Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five NDSU students will have to find a new place to live, after the planning commission denied a permit to allow the group to continue renting a south Fargo home Tuesday.

This comes after inspectors took a complaint from a neighbor, about the home at 2401 Flickertail Dr. S.

Officials say no more than three unrelated people can live in houses zoned single-family residential.

The planning commission unanimously denied the permit, saying it would set a precedent. Parking was also a big concern.

Several other neighbors protested the move. The homeowners have 10 days to appeal.

