Planning Commission denies permit allowing 5 NDSU students to continue renting south Fargo home

Officials say no more than three unrelated people can live in houses zoned single-family residential.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five NDSU students will have to find a new place to live, after the planning commission denied a permit to allow the group to continue renting a south Fargo home Tuesday.

This comes after inspectors took a complaint from a neighbor, about the home at 2401 Flickertail Dr. S.

Officials say no more than three unrelated people can live in houses zoned single-family residential.

The planning commission unanimously denied the permit, saying it would set a precedent. Parking was also a big concern.

Several other neighbors protested the move. The homeowners have 10 days to appeal.

