Otter Tail County Public Health awarded four-year Suicide Prevention Grant

Lexington Medical Center has suicide education program to help citizens be learn the warning...
(Lexington Medical)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Public Health was recently awarded a four-year Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The grant will focus on coordinating and evaluating a comprehensive community approach to suicide prevention. Over the next four years, Otter Tail County Public Health (OTCPH), with community members and partners, will plan and implement suicide prevention efforts throughout the county.

Specifically, they say this will be used to increase suicide care management, access to mental health services, and follow-up care for individuals who are considered at-risk for suicide.

In 2021, a workgroup was formed to gather information on community mental health needs. As a part of the grant, a local coalition facilitated by the OTCPH will build on previous efforts by developing an action plan and implementation strategies for maximum mental health promotion and suicide prevention impact.

Reese Ellison, Otter Tail County Public Health Educator says, “We are dedicated to improving the lives of all residents and visitors. The goal of the next four years is to implement a plan that meets the needs of our entire community and improve mental health for all.”

They are also partnering with Lake Region Healthcare in order to make this work. Chief Nursing Officer, Roberta Young, stated, “This important collaboration will improve suicide prevention efforts in our communities and help us better equip our staff to best care for people at risk of suicide and self-harm.”

If you want to participate in the coalition, contact Reese Ellison, at rellison@ottertailcounty.gov.

