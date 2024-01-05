Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD post
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man
FILE: Police lights
Neglect charges filed after 5 children are left home alone
Child stock graphic
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
West Fargo Police Department conducts high-risk search warrant

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots