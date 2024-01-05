Cooking with Cash Wa
MSP responding to several rollovers & jackknifed semis on I94

Freezing rain coating roads
Freezing rain coating roads
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol officials say troopers are responding to several crashes in the area.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted to social media with the information around 7 this morning.

He says, troopers have been responding to multiple rollover crashes & jackknifed semis.

The post says, the incidents have happened on the stretch of I94 from Barnesville to Rothsay.

The freezing rain, impacting parts of the Valley, is coating the roads with ice.

Sgt. Grabow says, there have been no injuries reported.

