MSP responding to several rollovers & jackknifed semis on I94

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol officials say troopers are responding to several crashes in the area.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted to social media with the information around 7 this morning.

He says, troopers have been responding to multiple rollover crashes & jackknifed semis.

The post says, the incidents have happened on the stretch of I94 from Barnesville to Rothsay.

The freezing rain, impacting parts of the Valley, is coating the roads with ice.

Sgt. Grabow says, there have been no injuries reported.

