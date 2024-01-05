Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead man charged with domestic assault and substantial bodily harm

By Zoë Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing several charges, including domestic assault.

42-year-old John Michael Ackerman was charged with 3rd Degree Substantial Bodily Harm, Domestic Assault - within 10 years of a previous conviction, and Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call.

According to court documents, on or about January 2, 2024, around 6:45 p.m., Moorhead Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic situation in Moorhead, Minn.

The caller told officials that her husband had been assaulted by her daughters boyfriend, who was identified as John Ackerman.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the caller and her husband. Officers could see the husband had blood on the left side of his face and on the top of his right hand. He was in a concussed state, struggled to keep his balance and had to be prompted to keep his eyes open.

Their daughter and Ackerman had been staying with the parents for approximately 3 months with their four young children.

Court documents say that officers learned the couple got into an argument with Ackerman and the daughter about where the grandchildren were going to eat for supper.

The parents said that Ackerman and their daughter were intoxicated at the time.

The caller said Ackerman threw one of the children and told her “I’ll throw you like a rag doll too.”

Court documents say the husband attempted to call 911, but had his phone taken by Ackerman and thrown on the ground.

Documents say the daughter kicked her father in the crotch and Ackerman punched him in the face causing him to fall back towards the entryway of the apartment.

The father did not remember what happened after this.

Ackerman was previously convicted of an assault in Minnesota in 2015.

