Minnesota law enforcement begins roadside cannabis test training

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Starting January 5, Minnesota law enforcement agencies will receive training on roadside tests to determine if someone is under the influence of drugs while driving.

The training is part of a pilot project authorized by the state legislature when recreational marijuana was legalized this past summer.

Drug Recognition Evaluators will be trained with an oral fluid instrument, which detects the presence of cannabis or other drugs in a driver.

During the pilot program, results gathered from the tests won’t be admissible in court.

The goal is to obtain legislative approval in 2025 to use the roadside tool in the field to enforce arrests for drug-impaired drivers.

Northern News Now checked with Duluth Police, who said the department has two officers who are trained as Drug Recognition Evaluators.

One of those officers will be sent to the Twin Cities to receive training on the tool as part of the pilot program.

