Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD post
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
Child stock graphic
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days
West Fargo Police Department conducts high-risk search warrant
FILE: Police lights
Neglect charges filed after 5 children are left home alone

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1
A man posing as a dating site employee emptied a Virginia woman's bank account.
Woman's bank account emptied in dating site scam
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
A family reacts to arrests made in a capital murder case and won’t accept anything less than...
Family of man killed alongside pregnant girlfriend reacts to arrests in the case