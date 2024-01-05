Holy Union: Shanley and Oak Grove looking to Co-Op their football programs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shanley High School, under the St. John Paul II Catholic School banner, and the Oak Grove Lutheran football team will be looking to join forces ahead of next season.

The schools mad a joint announcement on Friday afternoon that they would be seeking approval for the pairing in fall of 2024, followed by the standard three-year term for joint programs.

Oak Grove is coming off of a season that saw them compete in an independent schedule with just 13 players on their roster.

The Deacons, who won a state title two seasons ago and finished as runners-up last season, opt up to compete at the highest classification in North Dakota, although they are the smallest school at that level.

That participation factor is being referenced as the main reason for this gridiron co-op.

Program-specific details are still being worked on by the staffs at both schools, and will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.