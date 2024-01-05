Freezing Rain & Icy Spots to Start Friday, Then Scattered PM Snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of southeast ND and the southern Valley due to light freezing drizzle icing up sidewalks and roads.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday morning, temperatures will be mild south with some near freezing temps, along with continued areas of light freezing drizzle. Extra caution for icy spots for your commute! By midday Friday, this changes over to snow. Scattered light snow showers develop and continue through Friday night before exiting east by early Saturday afternoon. Within the immediate Red River Valley, a trace to 1″ of snow is expected, with a bit more accumulation to the east. Places like Baudette through Bemidji will see a better chance at 2-4″ of snowfall by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures fall Saturday afternoon once the snow exits east. A colder start to Sunday with single digit lows before warming up into the teens.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: A few flakes are possible across the southern part of the region through Monday morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with daytime highs in the teens and low 20s. Similar temperatures are to be expected for Tuesday. Wednesday is the “transition day” with a chance of snow south and temperatures back into the teens and quickly dropping by Thursday.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: More classic January weather returns next week! Longer-range models are becoming more consistent with a cold air outbreak arriving by Thursday. This isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it will be a big change from what we have seen so far this season and after a record-warm December. By the end of the week, low temperatures will be closer to zero or below, threatening the record streak of above 0 temperatures so far this season in Fargo! Highs will likely only top the low single digits by late next week with lows below zero. Bitter, dangerous wind chills are becoming increasingly likely through this period as well with breezy conditions! The coldest wind chills for some could drop as low as -30 to -40!

As far as precipitation chances, the cold airmass is actually pushing the storm track to our south. We are looking at a few flakes on Monday. Wednesday-Thursday looks to be our next chance of snowfall, but it could just as well track just to our south. We will keep an eye on it!

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Morning freezing drizzle. Partly to mostly cloudy. PM snow. High: 33

Saturday: Chance AM light snow. Breezy. Temps falling in afternoon. Morning: 25 Afternoon: 21

Sunday: Colder morning. Mostly cloudy. Low: 8 High: 19

Monday: Few flakes. Breezy and partly cloudy. Low: 11 High: 23

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low: 10 High: 24

Wednesday: Overcast with chance of snow. Transition to colder air. Low: 12 High: 18

Thursday: Much colder! Breezy with frigid wind chills. Low: 0 High: 5

