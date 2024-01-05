Essentia Health and Marshfield call off merger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic announced they are ending talks on a proposed integration.

Essentia says Marshfield’s financial situation was the primary factor in the decision to end discussions, adding that Essentia’s finances are strong, and it is imperative to maintain that stability to continue investing in and enhancing care for patients.

“Financial stability is a critical component of Essentia being able to fulfill our mission for our patients and communities. We appreciate the incredible contributions of our colleagues, whose hard work ensures we are a growing organization that provides excellent, accessible care to our communities,” Essentia Health said in a statement.

Marshfield says they will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two mission-driven, integrated health systems dedicated to sustainable rural health care. Adding, the organizations have great respect for one another, and each remain committed to strengthening the health of the communities they serve.

“Essentia Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health System are high-performing, well-respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward a combination. As we now move our separate ways, Marshfield Clinic looks forward to advancing our 100-year legacy of providing compassionate and accessible care to the communities we serve. Our commitment to continually enhance the level of care we provide remains firmly in place as we look to the future,” says MCHS Interim CEO Dr. Brian Hoerneman.

The health systems said regulatory reviews were still in process, and did not affect the outcome of negotiations.

Previous Coverage Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic in talks about potential merger

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.