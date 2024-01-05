Cooking with Cash Wa
Community shows support for Cass County Electric workers with yard signs

Cass County Electric yard signs in Kindred, N.D.
Cass County Electric yard signs in Kindred, N.D.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After several weeks of working to recover power throughout the state after an ice storm, Cass County Electric Cooperative is expecting to be under 100 members without power by the end of Thursday.

On Thursday, some Kindred community members put yard signs out, thanking the linemen for their work during the last few weeks.

Their Facebook post said, “Progress continues, with over 90 members getting their power restored this afternoon. Over 800 broken poles have been replaced. As of 4:30 p.m., there are 111 members without power. We expect to be under 100 by the end of the night. Lineworkers will work into the evening and will start again at 6 a.m. tomorrow. We anticipate that we will have all our members restored by tomorrow except for some irrigation, drain tiles, and other vacant accounts. We have started sending some mutual aid crews home, but most will stay through tomorrow. Words will never be enough to describe how grateful we are for our members who have patiently waited, supported, and given our lineworkers and other employees encouragement through this historic event. Your support has not gone unnoticed! Below is a sign outside our Kindred service center. Thank you! We encourage any members experiencing an outage to contact us if the outage map shows all power has been restored in your area. With the large amount of backfeeding and switching we are performing in an effort to restore as many members as possible, we want to ensure your power is restored before you return home. Hopefully, saving you a trip.”

To track power outages, you can do so here.

