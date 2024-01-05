A closer look at the new renter protections in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Starting with the new year, Minnesota received a huge overhaul to renters’ rights. On Thursday, lawmakers joined Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to highlight the new provisions.

“We’ve all witnessed too many friends and relatives get evicted for missing rent payments and then struggle to obtain future housing because of their record. It becomes a vicious cycle,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan spoke about her personal experience with renting and the community that came with it.

“Ultimately the Governor and I strongly believe that home should not be a place of fear. Home should feel safe, affordable and stable,” she said.

The new laws include several new provisions. For one, landlords are now required to give at least 14 days advance notice before eviction. They’re also prohibited from entering a residence without giving at least 24 hours advance notice.

Landlords are also required to include all non-optional fees in the cost of rent and must maintain a minimum temperature of at least 68 degrees at all times.

The effort was spearheaded by several lawmakers, including DFL Senator Clare Omou-Verbeten of St. Paul. Omou-Verbeten says she got involved with the issue because it hit close to home.

“Knowing that evictions are hitting black women and black mothers in this state, especially hard was really important for me.”

Omou-Verbeten says to her, the most important detail is a clause that automatically expunges the records of tenants who have won a case against a former landlord.

“The fact that a tenant could go through that entire process, win the case, and that was still on the record is just so deeply unfair,” she said in a sit-down interview Thursday, “I just feel immense relief, that we’ve righted that wrong. And that has a real impact on people’s lives. That is your ability to access housing.”

Omou Verbeten worked closely with Michael Dahl, public policy director for a group called HOME line, which provides hotline services for tenants who are struggling.

“That hotline gives us stories to tell us what we need to work for as far as changes in the state legislature,” Dahl said.

Dahl believes the new laws were a logical step forward for the state, and will have a massive impact.

“You’re simply saying that renters and homeowners deserve some of the same protections,” he said, “to feel like they belong and have every right to safety, security, stability, that homeowners have is pretty important.”

The DFL maintains a legislative trifecta going into the 2024 legislative session.

While Omou-Verbeten and others declined to comment on specific issues like rent control, which there are no statewide laws on, she said she hopes to introduce more legislation to expand housing rights.

“This is really about leveling the playing field and it has been long overdue, so the work is not done. There’s a lot more to protect tenants,” said Omou Verbeten.

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.