Charges filed after Bemidji boy reports bruises from father’s belt

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A father in Bemidji is facing six charges for allegedly hitting a six-year-old boy and causing bruising. Kenyon Michael Thomas Miller is charged with one felony, three gross misdemeanors and two misdemeanor charges. The following charges are listed in Beltrami County Court:

Assault-3rd Degree-Past Pattern of Child Abuse- Felony Malicious Punishment of a Child-Less than Substantial Bodily Harm- Gross Misdemeanor Malicious Punishment of a Child-Less than Substantial Bodily Harm- Gross Misdemeanor Contributes to need for child protection or services- Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another- Misdemeanor Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another- Misdemeanor

According to court documents, investigators say Miller spanked a boy six or seven times with a belt, which ultimately caused bruising to the child’s lower back.

The boy was interviewed at the Family Advocacy Center in northern Minnesota, where he said Miller spanks him on his backside with his bare hands and with a belt that has gold buckles.

When Miller was questioned by an investigator, court records state that he admitted to hitting the child with a belt sometimes.

“Miller also admitted that spankings should only be on the butt, not be elsewhere else on the body, spanking should not leave bruises on the body, and leaving bruises on someone else’s body is too far,” court documents state.

When told about the bruise on the child’s back, investigators say Miller admitted that it was possible the bruise was due to his spanking. Miller had his first court appearance on Friday, January 5.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.