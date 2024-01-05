Cooking with Cash Wa
Change of Command ceremony for 119th Wing

119th Wing to conduct Change of Command
119th Wing to conduct Change of Command(KVLY)
By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Change of Command ceremony for the 119th Wing in Fargo is happening today, Friday January, 5th.

The North Dakota Air National Guard Base is hosting the ceremony at 2:30pm where Col. Chris Domitrovich will assume command from Col. Mitch Johnson.

Col. Domitrovich has served as Deputy Commander of the 119th Wing since March of 2021. He is a Fargo native and a graduate of the University of North Dakota. He was commissioned in November 2003 and has served his entire career with the 119th Wing.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the 119th Wing Facebook page.

