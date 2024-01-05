Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Belcourt man sentenced for sexual abuse of a child

(wvva)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt, North Dakota, man is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

On January 5, 35-year-old Robert Houle was sentenced to life in federal prison, for abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. Houle pleaded guilty to this offense on July 7, 2023.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Houle sexually abused a Native American child from the ages of 6 to 11 from about 2016 until approximately 2020.

Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement responded to a home on Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation for a physical altercation. Houle was arrested and a child reported feeling unsafe due to physical and sexual abuse.

The child was forensically interviewed by the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center and disclosed years of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and emotional abuse by Houle. The child told investigators they were fearful to disclose the sexual and physical abuse sooner because the child feared being removed from the home.

“This is a strong sentence that protects children,” United States Attorney Mac Schneider said. “It is also a real credit to our law enforcement partners and career prosecutors who worked hard to ensure this individual faced justice. The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to play its part in keeping kids safe by vigorously prosecuting crimes against children.”

“Today’s sentencing of Robert Houle demonstrates the FBI’s dedication to protecting children from those who seek to exploit their innocence,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Minneapolis Alvin M. Winston Sr. “These types of crimes cause profound harm to both the child victims and their families, leaving behind a trail of destruction and brokenness. The FBI and our partners remain committed to pursuing justice for our most innocent victims and holding offenders accountable.”

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD post
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man
Child stock graphic
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
FILE: Police lights
Neglect charges filed after 5 children are left home alone
West Fargo Police Department conducts high-risk search warrant

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1
Charges filed after Bemidji boy reports bruises from father’s belt
Valley News Live at Noon (Fargo CW)
Two arrested after early morning pursuit in West Fargo
Valley News Live at Noon (Fargo CW)
Noon News January 5 - Part 2