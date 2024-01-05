Belcourt man sentenced for sexual abuse of a child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt, North Dakota, man is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

On January 5, 35-year-old Robert Houle was sentenced to life in federal prison, for abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. Houle pleaded guilty to this offense on July 7, 2023.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Houle sexually abused a Native American child from the ages of 6 to 11 from about 2016 until approximately 2020.

Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement responded to a home on Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation for a physical altercation. Houle was arrested and a child reported feeling unsafe due to physical and sexual abuse.

The child was forensically interviewed by the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center and disclosed years of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and emotional abuse by Houle. The child told investigators they were fearful to disclose the sexual and physical abuse sooner because the child feared being removed from the home.

“This is a strong sentence that protects children,” United States Attorney Mac Schneider said. “It is also a real credit to our law enforcement partners and career prosecutors who worked hard to ensure this individual faced justice. The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to play its part in keeping kids safe by vigorously prosecuting crimes against children.”

“Today’s sentencing of Robert Houle demonstrates the FBI’s dedication to protecting children from those who seek to exploit their innocence,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Minneapolis Alvin M. Winston Sr. “These types of crimes cause profound harm to both the child victims and their families, leaving behind a trail of destruction and brokenness. The FBI and our partners remain committed to pursuing justice for our most innocent victims and holding offenders accountable.”

