B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office, a little before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, an Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed while attempting to land on the installation.

Few details are available at this time.

The aircraft was reportedly on a training mission at the time of the accident and all four aircrew on board ejected safely.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

Stay with Dakota News Now on air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.