Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base

(Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office, a little before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, an Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed while attempting to land on the installation.

Few details are available at this time.

The aircraft was reportedly on a training mission at the time of the accident and all four aircrew on board ejected safely.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

Stay with Dakota News Now on air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
MPD post
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man
Dumpster fire at Spitfire
Another fire at Spitfire in West Fargo
A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in...
Missing dog reunites with family states away

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - January 4
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 2
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Weather - January 4
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
22-year-old saves man who went through ice on Middle Cormorant Lake