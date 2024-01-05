22-year-old saves man who went through ice on Middle Cormorant Lake

MIDDLE CORMORANT LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man faced a scary experience just a few days before Christmas, when his ATV and fish house went through the ice on Middle Cormorant Lake.

Luckily, he was saved by 22-year-old, Ethan Witthoeft, who was also on the lake.

Witthoeft said he couldn’t believe it when it was happening.

“‘Oh crap, oh crap,’ was going through my mind,” Witthoeft said.

Witthoeft had just finished up for the day when the man stopped to talk to him.

“Then he went on his way and I started packing up and I ended up hearing the four-wheeler go pretty quite, and I was like, ‘that was weird,’ and then I heard the yelling, so I grabbed my chisel and my ice picks and ran out there,” Witthoeft said.

He ran to the middle of the lake, where he found the 80-year-old man. His ATV and fish house had broken through the ice.

“He was sitting there floating on his fish house, and he was able to kick over to the edge of the ice to me,” Witthoeft said.

Witthoeft then brought the man to shore and safety.

He hasn’t had much contact with the man since, but Witthoeft said he’s glad he was there that day.

“It’s crazy,” Witthoeft said. “It’s crazy to think about but I’m happy I was able to help him to be honest. I’m happy I was there and didn’t leave like 20 minutes earlier or something.”

Since that incident, Witthoeft still goes fishing, but it’s changed his perspective when he’s on the lake.

“I have been fishing a couple times the last couple weekends but it just makes me pay attention more, really, with that type of stuff,” Witthoeft said.

After dealing hands-on with a situation like this, Witthoeft urges everyone to be safe and prepared for anything.

“For sure have ice picks. Ice picks are really nice, they clip together right around your neck,” Witthoeft said. “Stay informed with your weather and ice conditions at the same time. And just be safe.”

Witthoeft hasn’t connected with the man since the incident, but his family and friends told him that he’s doing well.

