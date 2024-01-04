Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home

Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – The woman who persuaded lawmakers to designate Juneteenth as a national holiday is getting a special gift.

More than eight decades ago, Opal Lee was forced to flee her family’s house in Fort Worth, Texas, after a racist mob set it on fire.

Lee, 97, recently found out that the plot of land eventually became owned by the Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

Lee, who at one point served on the nonprofit’s board, called Trinity’s CEO and asked to purchase it back.

Trinity officials decided to give the land back to Lee, free of charge.

Plans for a future home for Lee have been drafted and ground was broken last October.

The organization is working with other partners to raise funds for the house-building.

