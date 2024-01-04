Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Police Department conducts high-risk search warrant

(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 8:30 a.m., Thursday, January 4, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted the West Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant in the 200 block of 9 ½ Avenue West in West Fargo.

The SWAT Team used a Flash Sound Diversionary Device (FSDD) to create a loud bang and flash of light in order to distract potential suspects to allow officers to safely breach the door.

Authorities say there were no individuals arrested during the execution of the search warrant. Two adults were initially detained and released shortly after without incident.

Police say this search warrant is in relation to an ongoing investigation, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

