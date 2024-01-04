Cooking with Cash Wa
Two charged with multi-county 2020-21 crime spree

McCleary & Creech
McCleary & Creech(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a laundry list of charges for two men for their alleged roles in a crime spree starting in Dec. 2020 and continuing through Jan. 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office says, the crime spree stretched through several counties, including: Cass, Barnes, and LaMoure counties.

Officials say, formal charges were filed by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley last month for 41-year-old Joshua McCleary and 30-year-old Marcus Creech.

McCleary is facing 16 new felony charges:

  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary
  • Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief
  • Conspiracy to Commit Theft
  • Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief
  • Conspiracy to Commit Theft
  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary
  • Conspiracy to Commit Theft
  • Theft – Possession
  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary
  • Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief
  • Conspiracy to Commit Theft
  • Burglary
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Attempted Theft
  • Burglary
  • Theft

Creech is facing three new felonies:

  • Conspiracy to Commit Burglary
  • Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief
  • Conspiracy to Commit Theft

McCleary and Creech are both in custody. McCleary is being housed in the James River Correctional Center and Creech is being housed in the McKenzie County Jail.

The charges come for both Creech and McCleary as they’re already behind bars. Officials say, McCleary is in for fleeing from Dickinson police and ramming into one of their squad cars to escape law enforcement. At that time, McCleary had an arrest warrant out of Cass County for several charges and was a suspect in a string of ATM thefts.

McCleary was also one of two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on June 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, officials say, some current charges keeping Creech in jail include: attempted theft of an ATM, fleeing, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and felon in possession of a firearm.

