Three North Dakotans claim nearly a quarter million dollars in lottery prizes to start the new year

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota Lottery players claimed three big prizes totaling $244,000.

A $200,000 Powerball with Power Play prize from the December 30, 2023, draw, a $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize from the December 24, 2023, draw, and a $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize from the December 22, 2023, draw were all claimed in the new year.

The $200,000 Powerball with Power Play prize was claimed by a lucky winner from Fordville who chose to remain anonymous. The winner plans to put some of the winnings away for retirement and have some fun time with the grandchildren.

The lucky ticket was sold at Hugo’s #10, 155 East 12th Street, in Grafton. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket was worth $200,000. Hugo’s will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize, won on December 24, 2023, was claimed by an anonymous player from Fargo. The winner said she was very thankful to have been lucky enough to win big.

The winning ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods #3012, 1401 South 33rd Street, in Fargo. Cash Wise Foods will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning 2by2 ticket.

The $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize, won on December 22, 2023, was claimed by Earl Heinert from Bismarck. Earl and his wife knew his prize was $600 or more but were stunned when they found out it was $22,000 when they checked it at the Lottery office.

The winning ticket was sold at Family Fare Supermarket #3126, 835 South Washington Street, in Bismarck. Family Fare Supermarket will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning 2by2 ticket.

“We are extremely excited here at the Lottery office for these lucky winners,” said Lance Gaebe, Director of the North Dakota Lottery. “What a great way for North Dakota Lottery players to ring in the New Year with some really big wins!”

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, January 3 draw is $20 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit LOTTERY.ND.GOV.

