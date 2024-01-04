Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Three North Dakotans claim nearly a quarter million dollars in lottery prizes to start the new year

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022(Source: MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota Lottery players claimed three big prizes totaling $244,000.

A $200,000 Powerball with Power Play prize from the December 30, 2023, draw, a $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize from the December 24, 2023, draw, and a $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize from the December 22, 2023, draw were all claimed in the new year.

The $200,000 Powerball with Power Play prize was claimed by a lucky winner from Fordville who chose to remain anonymous. The winner plans to put some of the winnings away for retirement and have some fun time with the grandchildren.

The lucky ticket was sold at Hugo’s #10, 155 East 12th Street, in Grafton. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket was worth $200,000. Hugo’s will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize, won on December 24, 2023, was claimed by an anonymous player from Fargo. The winner said she was very thankful to have been lucky enough to win big.

The winning ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods #3012, 1401 South 33rd Street, in Fargo. Cash Wise Foods will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning 2by2 ticket.

The $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize, won on December 22, 2023, was claimed by Earl Heinert from Bismarck. Earl and his wife knew his prize was $600 or more but were stunned when they found out it was $22,000 when they checked it at the Lottery office.

The winning ticket was sold at Family Fare Supermarket #3126, 835 South Washington Street, in Bismarck. Family Fare Supermarket will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning 2by2 ticket.

“We are extremely excited here at the Lottery office for these lucky winners,” said Lance Gaebe, Director of the North Dakota Lottery. “What a great way for North Dakota Lottery players to ring in the New Year with some really big wins!”

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, January 3 draw is $20 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit LOTTERY.ND.GOV.

For winning numbers and other information, visit LOTTERY.ND.GOV.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1/2/24 crash
North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash
Lake of the Woods in Minnesota
UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

Facebook post
FPD reunites toddler with parents
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
Matthew Alan Eagleman
Fargo Police notify community of registered sex offender
Red Kettle campaign raises more than $80,000 in Barnes County