Temperatures Turnaround Today with Flurries

THROUGH DAYBREAK: Light snow showers linger for some. A dusting of snow at most has fallen as a result from the snow showers Wednesday. A much cooler night than we’re used to is in store with some spots dipping into the single digits by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY: It will be a chillier start to the day that what we have had as of late! Expect single digits and low teens around the region. Patchy fog will be possible where winds are light. Still cloudy, but warming up from Wednesday with highs in the 20s to near 30. A south wind will increase a bit through the morning hours, gusting around 20mph. Because of the breeze, it will feel colder with wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: A cold front arrives Friday that will bring off and on light snow chances through the weekend, primarily Friday PM into Saturday AM. We are not looking at much accumulation with this, up to an inch for most. Friday and Saturday mornings will be a little milder with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with Friday’s highs in the 20s to near 30, and falling temps Saturday in the teens by midday. Sunday morning is back to the single digits, with teens for most for highs.

NEXT WEEK: More classic January weather returns next week with increased chances for snow and colder temperatures. There are long-range weather models signal that colder air will begin to invade for the second week January. This isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it will be a big change from what we have seen so far this season. By the end of the week, low temperatures will be closer to zero or below, threatening the record streak of above 0 temperatures so far this season in Fargo! Highs will likely only top the low single digits by late next week. As far as precipitation chances, the cold airmass is actually pushing the storm track to our south. We are looking at a few flakes on Monday. Wednesday-Thursday looks to be our next decent chance of snowfall, but it could just as well track just to our south. We will keep an eye on it!

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. High: 27

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. PM snow. Low: 23 High: 30

Saturday: Chance AM light snow. Temps falling in afternoon. Morning: 24 Afternoon: 20

Sunday: Colder morning. Breezy. Low: 8 High: 22

Monday: Few flakes. Breezy and partly cloudy. Low: 11 High: 23

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Trending colder. Low: 8 High: 22

Wednesday: Overcast with chance of snow. Low: 10 High: 18

