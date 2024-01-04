Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Red Kettle campaign raises more than $80,000 in Barnes County

(wrdw)
By Steve Urness
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign raised more than $80-thousand dollars thanks to the generosity of the community.

Barnes County Salvation Army spokesman Lee Isensee said they raised $10-thousand dollars more this year compared to last year. He said following the COVID-19 pandemic, the need in the greater Barnes County area has dropped off a bit.

Isensee said one highlight this year was when someone placed a Canadian gold coin valued at $2,500 into a Red Kettle.

Isensee thanked everyone who gave so generously during the 2023 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. He also thanked the bell ringing volunteers who donated their time, as well as Leevers Foods and Petro Serve USA in Valley City for allowing bell ringers to be in the store during the campaign. Isensee thanked Dacotah Bank of Valley City for their volunteer work of counting the money on a daily basis during the campaign.

Once again, the total number of dollars raised in the 2023 campaign was $80,112 2022 campaign, compared to $70,504 raised in the 2022 campaign.

Isensee said more than $800,000 has been raised from the Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign since 2011. He said that’s an unbelievable blessing and generosity from the people who work and live in Barnes County.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1/2/24 crash
North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash
Lake of the Woods in Minnesota
UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

The custom jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game with the proceeds going towards...
Fargo Force players team up with Fargo Police Department to showcase special jerseys
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
Dumpster fire at Spitfire
Another fire at Spitfire in West Fargo
Winter may be warmer so far, but MnDOT says caution on the roads should remain the same.
Minnesota agencies remind drivers to slow down, exercise caution if roads are icy
Exercising more is a common New Year's resolution.
How to achieve the common New Year’s resolution to exercise more