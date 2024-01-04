Red Kettle campaign raises more than $80,000 in Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign raised more than $80-thousand dollars thanks to the generosity of the community.

Barnes County Salvation Army spokesman Lee Isensee said they raised $10-thousand dollars more this year compared to last year. He said following the COVID-19 pandemic, the need in the greater Barnes County area has dropped off a bit.

Isensee said one highlight this year was when someone placed a Canadian gold coin valued at $2,500 into a Red Kettle.

Isensee thanked everyone who gave so generously during the 2023 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. He also thanked the bell ringing volunteers who donated their time, as well as Leevers Foods and Petro Serve USA in Valley City for allowing bell ringers to be in the store during the campaign. Isensee thanked Dacotah Bank of Valley City for their volunteer work of counting the money on a daily basis during the campaign.

Once again, the total number of dollars raised in the 2023 campaign was $80,112 2022 campaign, compared to $70,504 raised in the 2022 campaign.

Isensee said more than $800,000 has been raised from the Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign since 2011. He said that’s an unbelievable blessing and generosity from the people who work and live in Barnes County.

