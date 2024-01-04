Public hearing date set on closure of Sanford Bemidji inpatient rehabilitation unit

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on January 17 at 6 p.m. on Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s planned closure of its inpatient rehabilitation unit.

According to Sanford Health, the inpatient rehabilitation unit beds will be transferred to other units within the medical center facility beginning April 1.

Patients requiring inpatient rehabilitation will be referred to swing-beds, skilled nursing facilities, or other facilities outside of the area.

The MDH defines swing-bed hospital services as, “....a service that rural hospitals and critical access hospitals with a Medicare provider agreement provide that allows a patient to transition from acute care to skilled nursing facility care without leaving the hospital.”

This allows a patient to continue receiving services in the hospital even though acute care is no longer required.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater Bemidji community to discuss the transition.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 238 345 226#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comments or questions, is available on the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Public Hearing webpage.

