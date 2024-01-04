Cooking with Cash Wa
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days

Child stock graphic
Child stock graphic(Flickr Commons)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are charged in Richland County court after officials and the school district say a child has missed too much school.

John Dance Adams and Monti Jo Adams are each facing one count of child neglect-parental care. According to court documents, the investigation spans between August 24 and December 14 in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The two are accused of not providing proper parental care for the child’s physical, mental or emotional health.

According to court documents, the boy has missed more than 58 days of school, and the school district says they have exhausted all of their efforts to get the child to attend school.

Due to the absences, the district says the student will likely have to repeat his current grade. According to court documents, the boy told investigators that he sleeps, plays Xbox and takes care of his mom and dad throughout the day.

