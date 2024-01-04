Oakes considering solutions to deal with 100-year-old high school

OAKES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The high school in Oakes, North Dakota is 100-years-old and the elementary school is 63-years-old. The district is working on a long-range facility plan to address the aging facilities and prepare fort he future.

The district says they’ve worked hard to maintain the buildings within the scope of their budget. This included completing several maintenance projects over the last few years, such as reinforcing the sagging floors in the science labs at the high school, reroofing the high school, and replacing portions of the underground sewer piping in the elementary school. However, other critical needs go far beyond the scope of the regular maintenance budget.

For example, the kitchen facilities are part of the original elementary school, which was built in 1960. The walk-in cooler and freezer are original, approximately 65-years-old, and are built into the building. All kitchen appliances, with the exception of the dishwasher, are 50 years old or older. These items have outlasted their life expectancy and can no longer be fixed when they fail.

The existing HVAC system serving the three-story high school and both gymnasiums has exceeded its life expectancy and is in need of complete replacement. Some components range anywhere from 45 to 100 years old. Currently, the district does not have a chiller that provides air conditioning to the high school.

With input from staff, students, and the community, the Oakes School Board began a comprehensive process to plan for the future of our building in the early part of 2023. The school board hired a facilities planning firm, and the district gathered input through a community-wide survey and open houses on how to transform the spaces for future students.

Parents and non-parents alike ranked these items as the highest priority needs: HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and ADA bathrooms.

Some are asking: Why can’t the district just build a new school? North Dakota Century Code limits the amount of debt a school can take on to 1% of the total assessed value of a district property. In Oakes, that’s about $230 million, which equates to a total debt amount of $23 million. To build a new school, the district says they would need $50 to $60 million, and that’s just not something the district can afford.

The results of the surveys will be presented at two virtual meetings on Wednesday, January 10. There will also be an opportunity for people to ask questions at that time. The meetings are being held at noon and 5:30 p.m.

The school board will evaluate options for a proposed facility investment plan during its Friday, January 12 meeting. The meeting begins at 7:00 a.m. and is held in the Central Office Conference Room. The agenda and a Zoom link to watch the meeting are on the district’s website and social media.

