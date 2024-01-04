Northland businesses expect a financial fallout from Beargrease cancellation

RICE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon won’t be happening this winter due to a lack of snow, and it’s not just dogs and mushers impacted by the cancellation.

Businesses along the 300-mile sled dog route are expected to take a financial hit, including Billy’s Bar in Rice Lake.

“It’s certainly our biggest day of the year,” said Brian Larson, the owner of Billy’s Bar.

Billy’s Bar was the starting location for Beargrease in 2022, and they were supposed to be again this year.

“There will be a one-day financial impact for sure,” said Larson.

In just one-day, Larson says they hosted more than 1,000 Beargrease mushers, volunteers, and fans, making upwards of five figures.

On the bright side, Larson says even though there’s no race this year, they’ll be okay.

“It won’t negatively impact us as much as one might think,” said Larson.

Something that unfortunately can’t be said for the Trail Center Lodge on the Gunflint Trail.

“The Beargrease is a big hit of course, but everything is. No snowmobiling, no skiing, I mean there’s hiking and ice skating right now.” said Sarah Hamilton, the owner of Trail Center Lodge.

Hamilton says she was banking on the race bringing an influx of hundreds of people, especially during this low-snow winter.

“We’re lucky if we do 100 people a day,” said Hamilton.

Businesses, much like the fans and mushers, feeling the pain of a winter that can’t gain any traction.

“We’ll just have to wait. We’ll just have to wait an extra year and it’ll be better than ever,” said Larson.

Just because the races are canceled, doesn’t mean related events are canceled.

Here is a list of scheduled events taking place this year:

- January 5th, the Beargrease Art Show will begin at Tettegouche State Park.

- January 6th, the Mount Royal Market grocery bagging will begin.

- January 15th to March 10th, the Beargrease Art Show will be at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

- January 26th, Billy’s Bar will host a Beargrease silent auction and give away.

- January 27, the Cutest Puppy Contest happen, with more details coming soon.

