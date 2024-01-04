Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Nicole Hensley makes 33 saves and Minnesota holds off Boston 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams

Nicole Hensley grabs a shot during the first period IIHF women's world championship, Aug. 22,...
Nicole Hensley grabs a shot during the first period IIHF women's world championship, Aug. 22, 2021.(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Taylor Heise and Sophia Kunin each scored less than eight minutes into the game, Nicole Hensley made 33 saves and Minnesota beat Boston 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League debut for both franchises.

Heise, the No. 1 overall pick, scored the first goal in Minnesota history — and the first league goal scored on American ice early in the first period. Kunin capitalized on another Boston turnover and beat Aerin Frankel with a shot from the circle.

Theresa Schafzahl, a former star for Vermont, scored the first goal in PWHL Boston history, cutting Minnesota’s lead to 2-1 at 7:59 of the second period. But Grace Zumwinkle, a University of Minnesota alum, scored just 55 seconds later with a shot off the crossbar from the slot to regain a two-goal advantage.

Megan Keller sent in a shot from the blue line for a power-play goal with 2:40 to go. But Hensley sealed it with a glove save at the final horn.

Minnesota had just one week to prepare — for Boston and four-time Olympian Hilary Knight — with its new coach Ken Klee after Charlie Burggraf suddenly resigned during the holiday break.

UP NEXT

Minnesota plays its home opener at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday against Montreal.

Boston stays home to play Ottawa on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1/2/24 crash
North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash
Lake of the Woods in Minnesota
UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports January 3
Twin Cities to host 2026 IIHF World Juniors
Twin Cities to host 2026 IIHF World Juniors
Carson Wentz
Report: Carson Wentz to start for Rams on Sunday
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - January 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm Sports - January 2