Neglect charges filed after 5 children are left home alone

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother and grandfather are both facing child neglect charges, accused of leaving five children home alone in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Tiffany Osberg and David Shykes are each charged with one count of child neglect. Court records say Osberg can be with her children without a representative from RSR Human Services, as long as her father, David Shykes, is there to supervise the visit.

Court documents filed in Richland County allege, the two left five children home alone and in that time, one received first-degree burns, two had severe diaper rash, and two others were left without parental supervision. The children are listed as ages 13, 12, 6, 1 and 1.

Cout records also state that Osberg allegedly avoided contact with case workers. Drug tests performed on Osberg and Shykes came back positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol. They are both due in court on January 29.

