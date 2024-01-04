Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured above. They are asking for anyone with information to submit their tip in one of the following ways:

• Email FacebookTips@moorheadpolice.com

• Fill out the form here.

They ask that you not submit your tip in a Facebook comment or message. They have not yet said why they are looking for the man.

