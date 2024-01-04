Minnesota Department of Transportation preparing for winter-like weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we prepare for our first potential winter snowstorm, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is gearing up for traditional January weather.

MnDOT has been using night shifts as an opportunity to pre-brine ramps, underpasses, bridge decks and other areas that accumulate frost the fastest.

“I wouldn’t say it’s harder to prepare, it’s just something we’ve grown accustomed to up here,” MnDOT transportation generalist Steve Kazeck said. “Where you never know what mother nature is going to throw at you, and you just got to react to it. So, it’s just when we get toward fall time, it’s having those trucks ready to put all the iron back on, ready to go, get brine tanks full so were ready, anticipation of that first event so we can get out and treat the roads so the public can travel as safe as possible.”

MnDOT also says it has added safety reflective chevron to the back of its vehicles to increase visibility for its trucks and to help drivers avoid any potential crashes with snowplows.

