Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota agencies remind drivers to slow down, exercise caution if roads are icy

Winter may be warmer so far, but MnDOT says caution on the roads should remain the same.
Winter may be warmer so far, but MnDOT says caution on the roads should remain the same.(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Parts of Minnesota saw snow and ice accumulation over the holiday weekend, and while many of the roads have been cleared, state agencies like MnDOT and the State Patrol are reminding people to be safe on the roads.

“We’ve been pretty lucky this year,” said Lt. Jill Frankfurth with the State Patrol, “so I think we need a good reminder of how to drive [in] the winter conditions. I would definitely say check the forecast and the weather before you leave.”

Frankfurth said the best way to check road conditions is through MnDOT’s 511 website.

“If there’s weather coming in,” she said, “we want people to slow down out there.”

Likewise, driving with ice on the road should be done with lots of care.

“Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go if you have to travel. And then leave plenty of extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you,” said Frankfurth.

Anne Meyer, who works with MnDOT Communications says people have a tendency to drive with little caution during the first major snowfall, and with lots of warm weather lately, there’s an added risk.

“I think we do see us all getting our winter driving caps back on when we have a first big event,” said Meyer, “but this season it seems like we’re having first events each time, because we’ve got a big break in between some of our snow events.”

A quick glance at the Minnesota 511 webpage shows that a lot of the state roadways have cleared up from the snow and ice over the weekend.

“A lot of what we do remains the same, whether it’s a lot of snow or a little bit of snow. Temperatures certainly come into play. We’re really smart behind the wheel with our snowplows,” Meyer said.

Anne Meyer with MnDOT says the approach is the same for plow drivers each year. After the most recent weather event, they were able to clear the roads with little issue.

“Materials are the same, and how we operate is the same,” she said, “We’re really just dealing with that last layer of snow which is the trickiest to get off.”

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1/2/24 crash
North Dakota State Patrol investigating I-29 crash
Lake of the Woods in Minnesota
UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

The custom jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game with the proceeds going towards...
Fargo Force players team up with Fargo Police Department to showcase special jerseys
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
Dumpster fire at Spitfire
Another fire at Spitfire in West Fargo
Exercising more is a common New Year's resolution.
How to achieve the common New Year’s resolution to exercise more