Man wanted in Griggs County for three felony charges

Griggs County wanted man
Griggs County wanted man(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cooperstown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted for three felonies.

Authorities say they tried to serve Paul Daniel Vincent three felony arrest warrants last night in Cooperstown, North Dakota. He’s wanted on charges for Aggravated Assault- Domestic Violence, Child Neglect, and Terrorizing- Domestic Violence.

Police are now asking anyone with information on Vincent’s whereabouts to contact the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office at 701-797-2202.

They say there is currently no threat to the public.

