Man killed in one vehicle crash in Dickey County

Dickey County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 69-year-old man was killed after crashing his truck in Dickey County.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol a Dodge pickup was spotted in the ditch near the 10000 block of 85th Ave SE around 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 but officials say the crash occurred around 1 a.m.

According to authorities the driver was traveling south when the truck left the roadway and entered the ditch. The truck rolled and the driver was partially ejected, officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, the name of the driver will be released on Jan. 5 after the family is properly notified.

