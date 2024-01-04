Man charged with threatening to rob, bomb Thief River Falls grocery store

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Thief River Falls man is charged with threatening to rob the Hugo’s grocery store in TRF.

According to court documents, on December 30 a man entered the store, wearing a mask, and handed a cashier a note saying to give him the cash register or he’d detonate a bomb.

Based on surveillance video, police identified Shawn Duane Rud as a suspect. Upon searching his home, police found gloves with a number “12″ on them that matched what the robber was wearing, as well as a notepad with an impression on it that read “Give me all the money I Blow Bomb.”

Court paperwork say they also reviewed recent phone calls from Rud on that same day saying that he had a gun and was going to shoot himself or have a cop shoot him. He also had calls for service two other times in December.

Rud was charged with felony attempted second degree aggravated robbery and gross misdemeanor ineligible person to possess ammunition. He was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Rud has other recent arrests, as well. In September, he was charged with attempted felony theft by swindle for trying to cash a nearly $9,000 check that wasn’t his. And he was charged in July with felony check forgery, accused of forging two checks totaling roughly $4,000.

