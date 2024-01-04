Light Snow Accumulation Friday - Saturday

THIS EVENING: A few flurries persist under a mostly cloudy sky region-wide. It has been a little warmer again today after a chilly one yesterday! Highs today were in the upper teens east to the low 20s elsewhere. Not far off from average this time of year. Cloudy conditions continue overnight.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: A cold front arrives Friday that will bring off and on light snow chances through the weekend, primarily Friday PM into Saturday AM. We are not looking at much accumulation with this, up to an inch for most. Friday and Saturday mornings will be a little milder with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with Friday’s highs in the 20s to near 30, and falling temps Saturday in the teens by midday. Sunday morning is back to the single digits, with teens for most for highs.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

NEXT WEEK: More classic January weather returns next week! Longer-range models are becoming more consistent with a cold air outbreak arriving by Thursday. This isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it will be a big change from what we have seen so far this season and after a record-warm December. By the end of the week, low temperatures will be closer to zero or below, threatening the record streak of above 0 temperatures so far this season in Fargo! Highs will likely only top the low single digits by late next week with lows below zero. Bitter, dangerous wind chills are becoming increasingly likely through this period as well with breezy conditions! The coldest wind chills for some could drop as low as -30 to -40!

As far as precipitation chances, the cold airmass is actually pushing the storm track to our south. We are looking at a few flakes on Monday. Wednesday-Thursday looks to be our next chance of snowfall, but it could just as well track just to our south. We will keep an eye on it!

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. PM snow. Low: 23 High: 33

Saturday: Chance AM light snow. Breezy. Temps falling in afternoon. Morning: 25 Afternoon: 21

Sunday: Colder morning. Mostly cloudy. Low: 8 High: 19

Monday: Few flakes. Breezy and partly cloudy. Low: 11 High: 23

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low: 10 High: 24

Wednesday: Overcast with chance of snow. Transition to colder air. Low: 12 High: 18

Thursday: Much colder! Breezy with frigid wind chills. Low: 0 High: 5

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.