How to achieve the common New Year’s resolution to exercise more

Exercising more is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make. Many people find themselves at the gym at the start of the new year, but it can be intimidating. However, it can also be a place where people find confidence.

Gym-goer, Brittney Roerick says, “I am so much more confident, my self-esteem has sky-rocketed I’m just, overall a happier person.”

She says, about this time last year, she made a goal to start exercising more.

“Try and improve mental health was a lot of it, along with physical health,” she explains.

She admits, she procrastinated at first.

“I had a lot of gym anxiety. I just felt kind of awkward coming in and it’d been a few years since I’d exercised at all,” says Roerick.

Now, she’s lost nearly 90 lbs, she goes to the gym daily, and she’s competing in weight-lifting competitions with a friend she made at the gym.

That friend is General Manager at Anytime Fitness in South Moorhead, Rogena Power.

Power says, “I had absolutely no idea what to do in the gym.”

She says a few years ago, she wanted to cancel her gym membership, but instead she found a personal trainer to help her stick to her exercise goals.

“Have somebody to help to support you, if you don’t have that, that’s what we’re here for, and that’s what my trainers were for,” says Power.

She explains that having accountability means you’re more likely to be successful in achieving your goals.

She adds, “Don’t get caught up in the big picture, you know, have that goal, like your New Year’s resolution is to be healthy or get fit, but break that down into smaller pieces.”

Fitness experts also say you don’t have to go to a gym to to exercise more. They recommend going for walks, exercising at home, and finding hobbies that include physical activity as other ways to get more movement in the new year.

