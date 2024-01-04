Hillsboro approves emergency declaration to help with cleanup, following Christmas ice storm

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City officials in Hillsboro, North Dakota approved an emergency declaration Tuesday.

The emergency declaration allows the city to pull money from its emergency reserves, to help with cleanup costs following the Christmas ice storm.

City officials hired Carr’s Tree Service out of Ottertail, Minnesota.

Crews are expected to arrive Monday, Jan. 8 to take away large tree branches and trees lying along boulevards in town.

