Game and Fish says ice fishing outlook is looking good

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a lot less snow outside compared to last year and this helps anglers get out and fish.

The Game and Fish fisheries director says on average, 25% of fishing that happens in the state is ice fishing.

Last year, less than five percent of fishing in the state was ice fishing.

Fish populations are in good shape this year with near-record populations, especially walleye.

There are more than 430 fishable lakes in the state.

“A year ago, it was all about getting stuck. I mean, people quit fishing because access was so poor, already in early January we had virtually no fishing going on in the state. This year, there’s no snow packs, so we are in great shape,” said Greg Power, NDGF fisheries division chief.

This year, he thinks more people will be ice fishing than in average years.

He says the southern part of the state has reports of six-inch ice and the northern half has around a foot in some spots. But there are still open water reports around the state.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.