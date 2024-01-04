Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD reunites toddler with parents

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, FPD was contacted to assist with a report of a found juvenile. A woman posted on several area Facebook groups hoping to identify the child’s parents, saying she found a 3 or 4-year-old boy ringing buzzers wearing only a small jacket and socks with no shoes.

Fargo Police tell us they were able to identify the juvenile’s parent and made contact with them. This is an on-going investigation. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

