Fargo Police notify community of registered sex offender

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are notifying the community about a registered sex offender in Fargo.

They say Matthew Alan Eagleman is registered at 205 24th St. S., in Fargo.

Eagleman was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Ramsey County District Court. His victim was a 14-year-old girl. Eagleman is a high-risk lifetime registrant.

He’s 40 years old, 5′10″, 215 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Visit the FPD’s website for a list of frequently asked questions about sex offenders in the city of Fargo.

