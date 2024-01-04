Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police notify community of registered sex offender

Matthew Alan Eagleman is registered at 205 24th St. S., in Fargo.
Matthew Alan Eagleman
Matthew Alan Eagleman(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are notifying the community about a registered sex offender in Fargo.

They say Matthew Alan Eagleman is registered at 205 24th St. S., in Fargo.

Eagleman was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Ramsey County District Court. His victim was a 14-year-old girl. Eagleman is a high-risk lifetime registrant.

He’s 40 years old, 5′10″, 215 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Visit the FPD’s website for a list of frequently asked questions about sex offenders in the city of Fargo.

