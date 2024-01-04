Fargo National Cemetery expanding from 5 to 35 acres

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sale of 30 acres has been finalized between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and local landowners to expand the Fargo National Cemetery’s footprint from 5 acres to 35 acres.

Local veterans groups said the cemetery was running out of room sooner than anticipated. Senator John Hoeven has been working on the project and says this expansion will ensure the cemetery has adequate space for the future.

“We’re working to provide the best federal veterans cemetery, matching the quality we’ve built at our state-run veterans cemetery, and this 30-acre expansion is a key part of these efforts,” said Senator Hoeven. “We appreciate the landowners and Under Secretary Quinn for working to make this land transfer a reality, as it will provide needed space for veterans in the Red River Valley and the surrounding region to be laid to rest with honor, now and far into the future.”

Hoeven says work continues to ensure the Fargo National Cemetery has the facilities needed to properly accommodate North Dakota’s veterans and their families.

