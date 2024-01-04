Fargo Force players team up with Fargo Police Department to showcase special jerseys

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday afternoon, several Fargo Force players met with the Fargo Police Department to showcase the special jerseys that will be worn for the Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday, January 20th.

The team met with officers and learned about FPD’s squad cars, K-9 Unit and Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Red River Regional S.W.A.T. and Bomb teams.

Committee members from the Hometown Heroes Night 2024 - Fargo Force joined the players in a special unveiling of the custom jerseys and helmets that will be worn during the game on Saturday, January 20. The 10th annual event will show support for local first responders and military heroes.

The evening will kick off with a special recognition ceremony honoring FPD Officer Jake Wallin, his family and FPD Officers Zach Robinson, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

The custom jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game with the proceeds going towards local service organizations for life saving equipment and training.

