Fallen hero procession for Minnesota Sgt. Cade Wolfe

MANKATO, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple Law Enforcement agencies gathered at the Mankato Regional Airport on Thursday to lead off the Fallen Hero Procession for Sgt. Cade Wolfe.

Sgt. Wolfe was one of five special operations aviation soldiers killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the East Mediterranean Sea region last November. The servicemembers were on a routine refueling mission when the helicopter crashed. Investigators said there was no indication of hostile actions.

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, was killed in a training exercise when his helicopter went down on November 11, 2023, during an air refueling mission as part of military training in the Eastern Mediterranean. (Wolfe family)

The escort will began at the Mankato Regional Airport and ended at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato. The airport arrival was private for immediate family, but community members stood along the procession route to pay their respects.

The 24-year-old graduated from Mankato East High School in 2018. The processional route went through the cities of Eagle Lake and Mankato, passing Wolfe’s former schools of Eagle Lake Elementary and Mankato East High School.

A Celebration of Life for Sgt. Cade Wolfe will be held on Friday at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

