EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something Jacquline Swenson never would’ve imagined would happen to her when she started dating Kyle Ochoa.

“He was charming. Honestly, like he was funny, he made me laugh, was always there for me,” Swenson said.

But even through the good times, Ochoa could put Swenson on edge.

“He did have, like, a dark side, I guess, like with mental health. And sometimes he’d take it out on me, but it was never like alarming to me at that time,” Swenson said.

It wasn’t alarming until Wednesday, October 25th around 1:30 a.m.

“When we got back home, I was just sitting on the couch watching TV, he went into the kitchen, and then he just opened fire on me,” Swenson said.

She said when she was initially shot, she didn’t register what had happened. After the second shot hit her, she said all she could say was “why?”

Swenson was shot six times by Ochoa, twice in the legs, twice in the back, and twice in the arms.

Not only did he attack her, she said he then left her there.

“I tried to stand up and my leg just snapped, and I fell on the ground, and I was like ‘This is not happening. Like I need to get out of this apartment, I need to scream for help.’”

Which is exactly what she did. She crawled into the hallway and screamed for help until neighbors called for help. Her apartment was two doors down, and her dog was in the apartment barking when she heard Swenson screaming out.

She then was rushed to the hospital where she had surgery, and then started to undergo several days and rounds of physical therapy.

“I use a cane still but very rarely now. My arm is healed, my lungs are healed. My finger’s still a little paralyzed still, but that’s something that we’re working on,” Swenson said.

Although recovery went well, there were times Swenson said she wasn’t sure she’d make it.

“It was difficult. There was a lot of times I just wanted to say like, ‘I’ve had it, I’m just giving up,’,” Swenson said.

But thanks to the love and support from friend and family, she kept fighting.

“So many people have reached out to me and they’re like ‘You’re an inspiration, keep going,’ and I’m like, ‘I can do this,’,” Swenson said.

Swenson still suffers from some trauma from the event, but she says that’s not stopping her from moving forward and taking back her life.

“It’s pretty hard, but I am determined to do something with this,” Swenson said.

She said she also wants to help take a stand for those who may be in a similar situation.

“I think if I could give any advice to any women out there, or men, who are in domestic violence situations is that if they have no issue hitting a wall or hitting an animal, there’s not much that separates you from that object or that animal. Not in their eyes, not if they’re that angry,” Swenson said.

She has her next doctors visit to discuss the nerve damage in her arm on January 9th.

Ochoa is in jail with an attempted murder charge and has his next hearing on January 10th.

Swenson has a GoFundMe set up to help with the medical costs.

