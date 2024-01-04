Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Entire police department walks out in 1 day

It was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Every single member of a police department in Kansas walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

According to records from the City of Horton’s city commission meeting on Dec. 18, it was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one, who did give a two-week notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division (BIA) to request technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Now, neighboring authorities including the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The BIA will soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2024 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story
Joshua Robles, 27, Alexandria, MN
Man wanted on multiple firearm charges may be in Fergus Falls, police say
Dumpster fire at Spitfire
Another fire at Spitfire in West Fargo
A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in...
Missing dog reunites with family states away

Latest News

Child stock graphic
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days
The moon is seen over the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug....
Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
LNL Anchor Nicole Neuman talks to attorney Morgan Leigh about the recently released Epstein...
LNL: Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Unsealed
Blue Ridge Beef is recalling more pet food, expanding on an earlier recall.
Pet food recall expanded over listeria, salmonella contamination