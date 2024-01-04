Cooking with Cash Wa
El Niño’s impact on agriculture in ND

The USDA says El Niño can contribute to events like droughts, wildfires, and heat waves.(KFYRTV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The El Niño weather pattern has made this winter milder. These temperatures have created pros and cons for the state’s agriculture industry.

Jen Meyer says last year’s snowfall was hard on her cattle herds and made it hard to get out in the fields for spring planting.

“Being a farmer with warmer weather, it’s actually really nice. We get to actually move all of our crop to all the elevators and stuff instead of last year where we couldn’t even get it out of the field half the time,” said Jen Meyer.

She says while the weather has been nicer, snow helps fill ponds with water for the cattle and provides a good base of moisture for the fields.

She says too much can make it muddy, which creates challenges.

“As a rancher, it’s nice too because all of our cows are really happy, they’re putting on weight compared to last year where they were really struggling just to stay warm and have the energy,” said Jen Meyer.

She says she’s wary about drought in the spring not having a thick snow cover but it’s too early to know if moisture levels will be adequate.

“Even with the warmer temperatures, we really haven’t changed our forecast for what we want to do next year. Of course, that might change once spring comes because if we don’t get rain, it will obviously impact what we’re going to do in our operation,” said Jen Meyer.

She says they’re planning to plant corn and soybeans and most likely durum because the market is good.

Compared to last January, Jen and her husband, James, say they’re happy they can get to their cattle without having to plow through snow.

“Moving the last of the hay home, feeding cattle, you can’t beat it. You have to be a little bit nervous with no snow out here,” said James Meyer.

They both say just like farming and ranching every year, it’s always a gamble with the weather.

The USDA says El Niño can contribute to events like droughts, wildfires and heat waves.

