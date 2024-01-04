Cooking with Cash Wa
Dave's Hot Chicken coming to Fargo

The restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2024.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Fargo soon.

JBC Commercial agents said the first location will be in Prairie Stone Center at 45th St. 17th Ave. in Fargo.

Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened in 2017 as a parking lot pop-up. Since then, the restaurant chain has grown to more than 160 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

There is currently a Dave’s Hot Chicken in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

